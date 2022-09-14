A beloved neighborhood pizza shop collapsed in Fishtown on Wednesday morning less than two hours before it was scheduled to open. Police said no one was in the building at the time of collapse and no one was injured.

First responders, fire crews, and officials from the Department of Licenses and Inspections slowly assessed the wreckage of Key Pizza at Memphis and York Streets, which by 10 a.m. had been reduced to a few stray columns of brick and exposed wires.

Neighbors pointed to a backhoe parked next door to the remains of the three-story pizza shop where they said the adjoining property had been demolished a few months ago.

”They were taking a house down,” said Adam Petroski, 22, who lives a few houses down. “They had damaged [Key] before too and knocked a little bit off the front.”

Karen Holzwarth, a neighbor to the pizza shop for 43 years, said she showed up minutes after the collapse.

”My daughter used to work there,” Holzwarth said. She said crews had been operating the backhoe near the excavated site in recent days. “Thank god no one was hurt.”

Neighbors described Key as a neighborhood institution — a legacy hangout and eatery that had survived Fishtown’s transition from working-class to rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Petroski said the shop had been there since before he was born.

”I loved Key,” he said. “I would come here every day and just hang out. I hope they can rebuild it so and we can have another Key.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.