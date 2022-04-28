A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting Thursday evening in Burlington County, authorities said.

The man and woman were shot around 6:30 p.m. while they were sitting inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Her condition was not immediately available. No other information about the victims was released. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.