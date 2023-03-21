5-alarm fire engulfs large church in Burlington County

A massive 5-alarm fire broke out Monday evening at a large church building in Burlington County, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center at 2035 Burlington Columbus Rd. in Florence Township, said Burlington County spokesperson David Levinsky.

Video from TV station helicopters showed the flames engulfing the modern structure located west of Interstate 295.

The fifth alarm was struck shortly before 7:30 p.m.