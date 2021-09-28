A 26-year-old man was sentenced Friday by a New Jersey state judge to 56 years in prison for fatally shooting a Pemberton Township man in 2017, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Douglas Lewis was found guilty by a Superior Court jury in July of murder and weapons charges in the slaying of Shaquille Williams, 24, who lived in the Browns Mills section of the township.

On Mar. 21, 2017, police were called to the 100 block of Kinsley Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The officers found Williams inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Williams was killed as payback for robbing one of Lewis’s associates, Coffina said.

Lewis was previously convicted of weapons offenses and conspiring with Brandon Clifton to kill Williams. Clifton, 23, of Pemberton Township, is awaiting trial on similar charges, Coffina said.