Police in South Jersey discovered two people dead inside a Burlington County apartment Thursday and authorities said their deaths are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were discovered dead inside their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Salem Road in Burlington Township about 8:45 a.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. Police went to the apartment after a neighbor called for a wellness check. The two were believed to be in a relationship, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available. Autopsies were pending and the investigation was ongoing.