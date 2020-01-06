The deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Burlington County apartment last week have been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.
Tianna Drummond, 28, was fatally beaten by Kristopher Corry, 30, who then shot himself in the head, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. Their bodies were discovered Thursday inside their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Salem Road in Burlington Township.
Township officers had gone to the residence after a neighbor who heard the couple arguing called police. Autopsies determined that Drummond’s death was a homicide and Corry’s a suicide.