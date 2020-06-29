The one bright side — if you can call it that — of the economic downturn this year is that for some small business owners, it has wiped out profits, which means that any estimated taxes due may not be very much. It’s important to talk to your accountant about that now and make these estimates based on your year-to-date numbers. Also, be aware that if you participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, the amounts that are forgiven under the program are not taxable but any expenses used for forgiveness, such as your payroll, rent, utilities, are also not considered deductible.