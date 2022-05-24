Have some money to spend for a good cause?

For three more days, you can bid on a hot dog launcher shaped like the Phillie Phanatic’s head in the team’s Phantastic Auction.

The item is one of the original slingers used by the beloved green mascot at Veterans Stadium and bears a stunning resemblance to the fuzzy creature, complete with a replica of his backward red Phillies cap.

Buyer beware, however: The launcher is defunct, so you won’t be able to shoot hot dogs at any friends or relatives at home.

The Phillies call the launcher — one of 10 specialty items being sold for the Phantastic Auction’s 10th anniversary — a “one of kind piece of memorabilia that is a must have for any fan!”

The bid as of midmorning Monday was $1,830. Bidding opened last Monday and closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds benefit Phillies Charities, with a portion being contributed the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter.