So Benner began taking Conswala to schools, homes, and senior centers to “spread the llama love." In October, Conswala was officially registered as a therapy llama. She’s even helped console mourners in a funeral receiving line and threw out the first pitch at a Harrisburg Senators baseball game. (“She was wearing a backpack," Benner said. "The pitcher put the ball in her backpack at the pitcher’s mound. And then I walked her to the catcher and he took it out of the backpack.”)