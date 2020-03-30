A Camden County man has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses after he allegedly fired at police, sending a bullet through a neighbor’s home where a child was sleeping, authorities said.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, Bellmawr Police responded to the 100 block of Catherine Avenue in Bellmawr for a report of a man pointing a gun at two other people, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
That’s when three responding officers saw a man later identified as Logan Vancamp, 31, pointing a handgun at them, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Vancamp, who has an address on that block, fired a single shot before dropping his weapon and then getting on the ground, authorities said.
The bullet traveled through the bedroom of a neighboring home, where a child was sleeping, before coming to rest in a bathtub, the Prosecutor’s Office said. No one was injured.
Vancamp was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a pretrial detention hearing. He also was charged with aggravated assault, gun offenses, and criminal mischief. It was not known whether he had an attorney.