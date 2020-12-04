Authorities on Friday were investigating a fatal shooting at a shopping center in Blackwood Thursday night that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. outside the Family Dollar store on the Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township. Police said the shooting does not appear to have been a random act and there was believed to be no danger to residents.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said the victim was pronounced dead shortly afterward. No further details were immediately available Friday from the Prosecutor’s Office or police about the victim or on how many people were shot. No arrests were reported.
The office asked anyone with information to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.