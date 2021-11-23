A 57-year-old Voorhees man being sought as a fugitive was facing a murder charge and related counts for what was being described as a domestic-violence homicide of a 22-year-old woman and assault on a second person, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday night.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Round Hill Road and found Katherine Keleman suffering blunt-force trauma. She was transported to Jefferson University Hospital in Stratford, where she was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m.

A second injured person also was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Gregory Keleman was charged with murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Keleman was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.