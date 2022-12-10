Authorities identified a 53-year-old Camden County man who was fatally struck by at least one vehicle that fled the scene Thursday evening in Lindenwold.

Lindenwold police responded to a reported vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike, authorities said late Friday.

Dal B. Baruwal, of Somerdale, was treated at the scene and then transported to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m.

Investigators are searching for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage, as well as a dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-397-4000 or Lindenwold police at 856-784-7566, ext. 409.