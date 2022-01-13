An 18-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old woman during a home invasion in Pennsauken was apprehended in Newark, N.J. on Wednesday, authorities said.

Joshua Johnson, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the slaying of Darlene Randall. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Just after 1:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a home invasion on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue and found Randall with a gunshot wound.

Randall was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities provided no other details late Wednesday night.

Neighbors at the Sycamore Ridge apartments told CBS3 that Randall was a well-liked grandmother.