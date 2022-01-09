A 62-year-old woman was fatally shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning in Pennsauken, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Darlene Randall was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded around 1:52 a.m. to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue for a report of a home invasion, authorities said. Randall was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities did not offer a description of any potential suspects or provide additional details about the crime.