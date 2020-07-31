Citing financial losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden said Friday it would stop future payments to clergy sex abuse victims through a settlement fund set up last year.
“The diocese sustained a precipitous decline in revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and is fast approaching a point where it will not be able to continue to borrow the funds necessary to pay amounts awarded by the program,” a diocesan spokesperson said in a statement. “These steps are necessary in order to maintain the critical programs that the Diocese of Camden continues to provide for the communities it serves which, now more than ever are so essential.”
He added that all awards already made by the fund’s administrators would be paid.
Since Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan announced the program, launched jointly with New Jersey’s four other dioceses in February 2019, the Camden church has paid nearly $7.6 million to abuse victims, most of whom had claims that were too old to pursue in court.
It was established two months after a state law went into effect, granting adult victims of clergy sex abuse two years to file lawsuits even if their cases fell beyond the statute of limitations.
Though hundreds have filed claims with the compensation fund instead of heading to court, many victims and their advocates viewed the program with cynicism, describing it as an end run to limit the financial losses the dioceses could be facing in court.
The New Jersey funds were independently managed and their claims assessed by renowned mediator Kenneth R. Feinberg — who served as special master for the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund and who oversaw Pennsylvania State University’s efforts to settle with victims of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, and his business manager — Camille S. Biros.
Feinberg and Biros were also responsible for administering similar funds for Catholic dioceses around the country including one launched by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and several other dioceses in Pennsylvania.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.