A Camden man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found by firefighters dispatched to her home over the weekend after a smoke alarm sounded.
Kacheim Davis, 31, killed 41-year-old Christine Pierce after an argument in her Camden home, authorities said Wednesday.
Firefighters went to Pierce’s apartment on the 800 block of Haddon Avenue about 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke detectors going off. Once inside, they found and extinguished a small stove fire before finding Pierce unresponsive in another room with a stab wound to her back. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not say how the two knew each other or what led detectives to arrest Davis, who remains in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.