Two people were killed and at least seven were injured — some seriously — in an early-morning Camden apartment building fire that sent residents jumping from third-story windows to escape the flames.
One firefighter sustained a shoulder injury in the three-alarm blaze that broke out around 3 a.m. on the 3400 block of Cramer Street, officials said.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office were on the scene Sunday morning, but Camden Mayor Frank Moran said it was too early to determine if the fire was deliberately set.
“It’s a full-fledged investigation,” Moran said. “They want to get to the bottom of what was the cause of the fire.”
Displaced residents of the 22-unit apartment building are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and the city’s Department of Human Services at nearby Davis Elementary School. They will likely be housed in motels temporarily.
“We haven’t had a fire like this in awhile,” Moran said.
Betsy Rivera said her son-in-law, who lives in the apartment building with Rivera’s daughter and two grandchildren, had tried to help people get out of the building using a ladder.
“For some, it was too late,” Rivera said. “They jumped out of the building.”
Rivera’s daughter, who asked not to be named, said she didn’t have time to grab any of her family’s personal belongings before fleeing the building. She said the hallway was filled with smoke when she opened her door. The only thing she took was the baby bag for her 6-month-old son.
“I didn’t have a chance to get anything,” she said. “I just had to grab my kids and go.”
Moran said the apartment building did not have any major code violations and that the fire alarm was working properly.
While firefighters were on scene of the Cramer Street fire, they also got a call for a second fire nearby, leaving them stretched thin.
“I thank our firefighters for acting swiftly and doing an amazing job as they always do,” Moran said.