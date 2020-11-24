Three juveniles — ages 12, 13, and 14 — have been charged with first-degree murder for the June beating death of a 63-year-old homeless man in Camden, authorities said Tuesday.
A 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were initially arrested and charged with first-degree murder days after the body of Bobby J. Hill Jr. was found in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue shortly after midnight on June 25, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The medical examiner determined that Hill died of blunt-force trauma.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said the three younger juveniles were each charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Authorities said the juveniles — 11, 12, and 13 at the time of the homicide — were linked to the crime through witness statements and surveillance footage.
In June, authorities said the two older teens were seen in surveillance video entering the alleyway just before Hill’s death and then leaving several minutes later.
One of the teens allegedly had video on a cell phone of Hill’s body after the beating.
All five juveniles are awaiting court proceedings.