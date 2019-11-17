“A lot of people find solace in the fact that this didn’t have anything to do with us, but at the end of the day, the trauma still affects our children. This is something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” said Camden community activist and 1988 Camden High School alum John Royal outside of the church Sunday. “We’re here to show our kids we’re behind them 100 percent. We have to keep pulling together and putting the children first, because the children are our future.”