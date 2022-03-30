More than 30 young children at two early childhood centers in Camden drank milk that may have been tainted with sanitizer on Wednesday.

Police and EMS responded to the Early Childhood Development Center on the 1600 block of Pine Street late Wednesday morning after 32 children drank from milk cartons with sanitizer residue, said Dan Keashen, Camden County spokesperson.

Out of an abundance of caution, the children were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, he said. None of the children reported illness or side effects and all were discharged shortly after.

“It looks like some possible digestible sanitizer that is used to clean these milk cartons. There might have been a foul up at manufacturing. It still remains to be seen,” said Keashen.

In a statement, the Camden School District said that the milk had potentially been contaminated with non-toxic sanitizer that runs through the machines that fills the cartons.

Many of the milk cartons were filled with the sanitizer and sealed and shipped with the milk, the school district said.

Shortly after police responded to the Pine Street location, more children at the Riletta Twyne Cream Family School were reported as having ingested the tainted milk, said Keashen. Four children were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Their condition was not immediately released.

The school district was pulling all milk Wednesday and said it would not be serving any until authorities completed their investigation. According to the school district, no students were ill as of shortly after 11 a.m.