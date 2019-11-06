In a hotly contested race that was too close to call, Camden residents turned out to vote for three new school board members Tuesday, the first time since a 2013 state takeover of the city’s public schools that residents have had a chance to directly elect board members.
In unofficial results late Tuesday with 95 percent of the precincts reporting, there was only a 317-vote margin separating five candidates from two slates. The leaders were Nyemah Gillespie with 1,455 votes; Elton Custis with 1,283; JeNell McRae, 1,208; Tyann La’Shae Wall, 1,183; and Falio Leyba-Martinez, 1,138.
But the narrow margins, along with mail-in ballots still to be counted, indicated the winners were unlikely to be determined before Wednesday.
Also on the ballot was Troy Still, an incumbent appointed board member, who had 971 votes, and three independent candidates: Theo Spencer with 792; Aaron Cooper,451; and Angel Cordero, 380.
The nine candidates fought for three open seats on a nine-member board. The winners will advise Superintendent Katrina McCombs but will have no real authority over the state-run school district.
Activists won a major victory last year when a New Jersey appeals court said voters should decide how school board members are selected. Residents voted for an election. Previously, the mayor appointed board members to three-year terms.
Many viewed the election as an important step toward returning the district to local control, a process that could take several years. Former Gov. Chris Christie took over the struggling district in 2013 and sent a state-appointed superintendent to operate it.
Under the state takeover, board members serve in an advisory capacity. McCombs, the second state-appointed superintendent, makes decisions about the budget, personnel, contracts, curriculum, and instruction.
McCombs, a Camden native who was educated in the public schools, has said she would work closely with the new board members and seek their advice. Their terms begin in January.
Three candidates ran on the “Camden Votes” slate backed by the Camden Education Association, the local teachers’ union: Custis; McRae, a teacher at Camden County Technical Schools; and Wall, president of Cultivating Camden, a nonprofit that conducts college readiness and career seminars for high schoolers.
The entrenched Camden County Democratic Committee backed the “Education for Everyone” ticket of Still, an administrator at Mastery High, a Renaissance school in the city; Leyba-Martinez, a business owner; and Gillespie, a dance school owner.
Spencer, Cordero, and Cooper ran as independents.
For years, the district has been plagued by poor test scores, a low graduation rate, and a high dropout rate. The district has made modest gains under state supervision. Today, it has more students enrolled in Renaissance and charter schools than traditional public schools.
The big question for Camden now is when the state will relinquish control over the school system. Newark, Paterson, and Jersey City schools are moving toward a return to local control after achieving mixed success under state control.