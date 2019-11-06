Republican Mike Testa was leading Democratic incumbent state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak late Tuesday night in one of the key races in South Jersey.
With about 71% of the votes tallied, Testa held a 55%-45% lead over Andrzejczak in the battleground 1st District, which covers Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties.
"It’s killing me the anticipation,” Andrzejczak said at his election party in Rio Grande. "[The] kids are sleeping in the car already.”
In the same district, Republican assembly candidates Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan were leading their Democratic challengers by a 5-point margin.
In South Jersey’s other hotly contested race in the 8th District, which spans most of Burlington County and parts of Atlantic and Camden Counties, Republicans Ryan Peters and Jean Stanfield held slight leads over Democrats Gina LaPlaca and Mark Natale.
Those were the centerpiece races in South Jersey on a night when Democrats hoped to retain or build on their majority in the state legislature.
Democrat William Spearman won reelection in the Fifth District, which also covers parts of Camden and Gloucester Counties. He won a full term after filling the Assembly seat vacated by Arthur Barclay, who was arrested for assault in 2018. Democrat and Camden County Freeholder William Moen won the other Assembly seat up for grabs.
In the Sixth District, Democratic incumbents Louis Greenwald and Pamela Lampitt were reelected to represent parts of Burlington and Camden Counties.
Political experts had predicted low voter turnout Tuesday, common for an off-year election without a governor’s race and with Assembly races atop the ballot.
But New Jersey’s new vote-by-mail law also caused a surge in mail-in ballots. As of Tuesday, about 240,000 ballots had been sent by mail, almost 150% higher than in the 2015 election, according to state data.
Democrats hold a 54-26 super-majority in the general assembly going into election night. Experts do not expect them to lose control of the lower chamber.
