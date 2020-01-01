On the last day of 2019, Camden County police responded to a call at 3 p.m. for an unresponsive man in a vehicle on Morgan Boulevard.
They found Nathaniel Brown, 51, of Lindenwold, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after, the Camden County prosecutor’s office reported.
The investigation into the death is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matt Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7042.