A 30-year-old Camden man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in the city early Thursday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 12 a.m. on the 700 block of Mount Vernon Street, police said. The man, identified as Quinton Norman, was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the woman was being treated for her injuries.
Authorities asked tipsters to contact Detective Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 at the Prosecutor’s Office or Camden County Metro Detective Sean Miller at 609-706-6590, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.