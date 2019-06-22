A 27-year-old woman died of a stab wound outside a Camden housing complex Saturday morning, the county prosecutor’s office said.
Police found Anna Ramirez of Camden unconscious shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East State Street at Centennial Village Apartments. She was pronounced dead about 6:19 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856-757-7042, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.