In a situation that has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, people are flushing some bad stuff down the toilet.
Our bad flushing habits has even gotten the mayor’s attention. During a press conference, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney mentioned how too many items that shouldn’t be flushed down a toilet are being flushed. Among them: personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and wipes.
“This is taking a toll on our water treatment infrastructure and residents own private property,” Kenney said. “So far, 19 of the Philadelphia Department’s pumping stations have been impacted by PPE waste, including gloves, masks and most of all wipes. The water department has seen 12 times more infrastructure clogging waste at facilities than normal.”
How much more total waste?
“They are now reporting 100 pounds a month, versus the usual 100 pounds a year,” Kenney said.
You probably don’t want to call a plumber right now, either. So here’s what you need to know:
That’s easy. Toilet paper. Only. The PWD says that people should stop flushing anything other than toilet paper along with bathroom waste.
Don’t do it. “We understand people want to be safe and are using more wipes these days but flushing any wipe or any material other than toilet paper is just irresponsible,” says Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy E. Hayman, in a statement. “These materials can create serious problems the moment you flush them. They clog pipes at homes, in the street, and at our facilities. We care about our customers and do not want people to endure the high cost and inconvenience of plumbing repairs, especially during this time.”
Bill Pease, regional vice president of sales and operations for Horizon Services, explains. “When you flush a sanitizing wipe in most cases they are heavier and lay at the bottom of your pipe so they can get snagged on other materials, they also absorb the grease and any hair attached to them and it hinders any breakdown," Pease said. “Most of them will not break down in the sewer system.”
It’s not just sanitizing wipes that cause problems. According to Hayman, PWD experts have found that baby wipes, surface cleaning wipes, and paper towels all cause infrastructure and plumbing problems.
The reason? They don’t instantly dissolve like toilet paper.
“Even wipes sold as ‘flushable’ often don’t have the science or regulations to back up that claim, so it’s a pricey gamble,” Hayman adds.
Also according to the PWD, wipes and materials that do not readily (or ever) break down in the sewer system have the potential to get clogged in the sewer or get trapped within pumps.
In the sewer system, if wipes get clogged, they can act as a magnet for other materials and could cause a partial or full obstruction of flow. These obstructions can lead to sewer backups that impact peoples’ homes, or result in the discharge of sanitary sewage to streets, or rivers and streams.
It’s not just items that are being flushed down the toilet that are the problem. Another, very Philly culprit, is screwing things up too. There have been a lot of sewer sightings of PPE litter such as rubber gloves and masks that are discarded on sidewalks, according to the PDW.
The PDW says these items can easily be washed into the sewer system by rain and can either end up in local waterways or at treatment plants.
Maybe it’s time to just stop flushing, like anything you don’t need to. A bidet is a small, low bath in which a person washes the, um, lower part of their body.
“I would say it is a good thing to have if it adapts to the system that you have,” Pease said. “It is more sanitary and you will be using less paper products.”