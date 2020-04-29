Don’t do it. “We understand people want to be safe and are using more wipes these days but flushing any wipe or any material other than toilet paper is just irresponsible,” says Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy E. Hayman, in a statement. “These materials can create serious problems the moment you flush them. They clog pipes at homes, in the street, and at our facilities. We care about our customers and do not want people to endure the high cost and inconvenience of plumbing repairs, especially during this time.”