New Jersey State Police have identified the pilot of a plane that crashed Wednesday off the coast of Cape May Point.
Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell, Monmouth County, flew the Mooney M20J aircraft, police said Friday. The small plane left Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Mercer County on Wednesday morning and crashed in the ocean around 11:30 a.m. Police said Wednesday that one person was known to be on board the aircraft when it departed.
Police found the plane under roughly 18 feet of water using sonar. Klimek is presumed deadn and state police have been searching for his body. A private salvage company is handling the recovery of the plane.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.