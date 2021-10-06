It was partially his light-gray hoodie with a green shamrock — the words Grays Ferry, Devil’s Pocket, and Schuylkill written on each leaf — that eventually helped federal law enforcement track down a Philadelphia man suspected of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

On Wednesday, Michael Dickinson, of the Schuylkill section of the city, became the second Philadelphian arrested for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 melee. Prosecutors say videos show he threw a coffee tumbler at police, striking an officer in the face and chest, and dumped a bucket of water on other officers.

Dickinson, 30, was charged with assaulting a police officer, civil disorder, committing an act of violence on Capitol grounds, and related offenses.

According to charging documents unsealed Wednesday, the FBI received a tip Jan. 9 that Dickinson could be seen in videos posted to social media throwing the bottle and bucket of water at police and that he received medical treatment for an injury in the days after. Photos and video from the chaos showed Dickinson sitting on the ground, bleeding and holding a tissue to his mouth, his Philly-inspired sweatshirt covered in blood.

The FBI then obtained Dickinson’s medical records from Prince George’s Hospital Center near D.C., which said Dickinson “informed medical personnel that he was at the rally in Washington, D.C.” on Jan. 6 and that “he had been struck by what he believed to be a rubber bullet,” the charging documents said. The phone number associated with Dickinson’s Philadelphia address also made multiple calls to the hospital on Jan. 6-7.

Law enforcement used Dickinson’s sweatshirt details to connect him to his home neighborhood, the complaint says.

Dickinson could not be reached for comment. It was unclear whether he remained in custody.

When a reporter called a number associated with Dickinson’s residence, a man who answered and confirmed it was the Dickinson home, said: “Why would you call it an insurrection? An insurrection is a civil war.”

He declined to comment on the charges and hung up.

Internet sleuths had been attempting to identify Dickinson in the months after the insurrection, even dedicating to him the hashtag #LipADelphia, related to his mouth injury and Philadelphia sweatshirt.

Zach Rehl, the president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, was the first Philly resident to be charged in connection with the event. Rehl was also named in a lawsuit filed in August by a group of Capitol police officers seeking damages for injuries they sustained that day.

At least 56 Pennsylvanians have been arrested in relation to the Capitol riot.

Read the complaint: