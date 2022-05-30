An out-of-control car struck and killed a woman who was sitting on a bench on a Delaware Bay beach in North Cape May on Sunday in a sunset crash that sent several other people to the hospital, authorities said.

The car plunged into the bay about 8 p.m. after it left Lincoln Boulevard near Beach Drive, smashed through a guardrail, and slammed into the bench as people were gathering to watch the sun go down. It’s a popular spot near the terminal for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

The driver, who was injured, was rescued and is believed to have lost control of the car after suffering a medical emergency.

Police did not release the driver’s name and no charges had been filed. An investigation continues, led by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Helicopters airlifted two seriously injured people to the hospital, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel told the Press of Atlantic City on Monday. That included the woman on the bench, who later died of her injuries.

Sippel did not release the woman’s name but said she was from the area.