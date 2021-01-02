A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Northeast Philadelphia late Friday night, police said.
The woman was one of several passengers in a car driving westbound on Woodhaven Road around 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said. The car’s driver took an off-ramp toward Thornton Road but “failed to negotiate a turn,” police wrote in a news release, and hit a light pole head-on.
The woman, who had been sitting in the back seat, was seriously injured and was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m., police said.