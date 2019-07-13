A 64-year-old Atlantic City woman died Thursday from injuries sustained when she was struck by a car last weekend, police reported.
At about 10:57 p.m. on July 6 the woman, who had been on the sidewalk, stepped into the street in the middle of the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue and was struck, police reported.
She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Upper Darby, immediately stopped her vehicle, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.