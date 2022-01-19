The Cobbs Creek car owner who fatally shot a man who was trying to steal his car or its catalytic converter on Tuesday morning has been charged with carrying a gun without a license, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.

Steven Thompson, 54, who shot and killedone of three men who were tampering with his Acura as it was parked in front of his home in the 5800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway, was charged with two counts of firearms violations.

On Tuesday, police incorrectly said Thompson had a permit to carry the gun he used to shoot the would-be car thief, Satario Natividad, 51, just after 8:15 a.m.

Police said Thompson stepped out of his front door and fired at least one shot at the three men, who tried to flee in a gray Honda Accord but ended up crashing into the side of a yellow Radnor Township school bus. Medics transported Natividad to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. His two accomplices fled on foot and are still at large, he said.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said police found catalytic converters, tools and a handgun inside the Honda Accord .

Sherell Natividad welcomed news of an arrest in the death of her husband, a father of eight children and stepchildren.

“I’m getting a little bit of justice,” she said. “That’s good news to hear. You just can’t go shooting people and not expect there’s going to be consequences behind that.”

But she said murder charges were in order.

“He took my children’s father away from them. He took my husband away from me,” she said. “I want more. He murdered my husband. Even though he was doing wrong, he still murdered him. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do nothing.”