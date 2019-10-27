Caratura lost his mother on Dec. 23, 1983. His father, Dominic Sr., came home from work at 7 a.m. and found his wife dead, and his two children and mother-in-law sick. They had been nauseous during the night but thought it was the flu. They later found out that during the installation of a new heater, a chimney had gotten clogged and carbon monoxide fumes could not escape.