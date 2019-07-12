A 54-year-old man who allegedly stole a car with three children inside was fatally beaten by the father and neighborhood men Thursday night in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.
About 9:15 p.m., the suspect took a Hyundai that was parked outside a pizza shop at 29th and Dauphin Streets while the 25-year-old mother, who left the car’s engine running, went inside to visit the father of two of the children, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The father, who works at the pizza shop, and mother chased after the vehicle, which got stuck in traffic at 29th and York Streets, Small said. The suspect, who was pulled out of the vehicle by the couple, ran about a half block before the father caught him and a physical altercation ensued.
Other men nearby began assaulting the suspect and he was rendered unconscious, Small said. The suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.
The father and mother stayed at the scene and were taken by police to be questioned by homicide detectives. The children, ages 7 months to 5 years, were placed with family members.
Small said detectives were checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if the events were recorded on video.