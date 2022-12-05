Police in three counties are searching for a man who they say went on a violent crime spree late Sunday into early Monday that included an attempted murder in Delaware County.

Investigators were first alerted at 8 p.m. Sunday, when the suspect held a 41-year-old driver at gunpoint on Germantown Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown and sped off in a Chevrolet Malibu, according to Philadelphia Police. The carjacker’s name was not given, but investigators say he’s approximately 24 years old.

Hours later, and about 30 miles away, the same suspect committed another act of violence, police said.

At about 12:30 a.m., state police troopers were called to a home in the Franklin Station subdivision in Middletown Township for reports of a shooting. Inside, they found an elderly couple, both suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 62, had been shot in the leg, while the other, 72, had been shot in the face.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear Monday, though it appeared the suspect knew the victims. Both victims were taken to Riddle Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, according to investigators.

At 2:17 a.m., the suspect drove the stolen Malibu to an Exxon station on South Walnut Street in West Goshen Township, Chester County, according to police.

There, he held a clerk at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in the car, West Goshen Police Chief Mike Carroll said.

Surveillance footage from the gas station helped match the suspect to the Delaware County shooting hours earlier, according to Carroll.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. State police are offering a cash reward for information about the suspect or the incidents from Monday morning. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Troop K barracks at 484-480-1000.