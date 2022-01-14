As Oliver Neal stood on the sidewalk watching his white Pontiac being loaded onto a AAA flatbed truck Friday afternoon, he was still having trouble hearing in his left ear, he said.

“I thought I got shot. That’s how close the bullet came to my head,” Neal, 60, said less than 24 hours after surviving an attempted carjacking in West Mount Airy. The 16-year-old gunman was shot in both legs and is hospitalized, according to police. They have not released his name.

Neal, who has a license to carry a gun, was not charged with a crime.

Other than the ringing in his ear and a small mark under his left eye, possibly caused by gunshot residue, he believes, Neal was uninjured despite being just several feet from the gunman during multiple exchanges of gunfire.

“It felt like somebody took a hammer and smacked me across my temple. That’s how close it was,” he said of the bullet that just missed him.

Neal, a married father of three, grandfather of four, church elder and retired 39-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service who lives in Northeast Philadelphia, said he does not want to be thought of as a hero.

“I’m not no hero. I’m just trying to protect myself so I can go home to my wife. And I have kids that I love dearly, and I have grandkids who are doing excellent in school at Temple and Milton Hersey,” he said.

Neal said he drove to West Mount Airy just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday to bring his mother-in-law some personal items.

He double-parked on Sharpnack Street in front of her house to drop off the items, then drove around the corner and parked in the 6500 block of Cherokee Street, where he saw two young men on the corner, he said.

“As I was parking my car, the guys came down, they got beside the car, they looked at me, I made eye contact. I got out my vehicle. I never took my eyes off them. I grew up in Philadelphia, Southwest, and you learn always watch your back,” he said

“The next thing I know, the guy walked quickly and right up in front of me, and the gun was 6 inches from my nose,” Neal said. “He said, ‘Give me the keys.’ I said, “What?’ He said, ‘Don’t play around. Give me the keys.’”

Neal said his hand was already on his gun when he noticed the robber tightening his grip on his gun. “I just knew that I had to shoot. I think he shot first. I don’t know if he did or I did. I just know we went back and forth.”

The front hood of Neal’s car has a bullet hole, and a bullet struck the rear driver’s side tire on a neighbor’s car parked across the street. Dried pools of blood remained in the street and on sidewalks. Some of the gunman’s blood even ended up on Neal’s hand, he said.

Neal said he cannot understand how he was not shot given how close the gunman was. “The Lord was protecting me. Soon after the altercation was over I was thanking Jesus for my life. He’s the one who made the outcome the way that it was. It wasn’t me, it was the Lord. Because if someone has a gun this close to you, at your head, and I’m not shot!”

Jason Carter, 48, who lives next door to Neal’s mother-in-law, said such crimes are not common in the community where he has lived for five years. “People have a right to defend themselves,” he said.

Neal said he’s been carrying a gun for years and recently renewed his license and convinced his wife to start carrying a gun. “It’s that bad out here,” he said. A record number of Philadelphians bought guns last, a year in which carjackings also set a new record.

Police said 757 people were carjacked in Philadelphia in 2021, compared to 404 in 2020.

”We recognize the fear and uncertainty these incidents bring, as the victims in these cases have touched nearly every demographic,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Thursday.

She said her department is aggressively confronting the issue with additional resources and a task force dedicated to carjackings.

”Out of those 757 reported carjackings, police arrested 150 individuals, clearing 93 investigations through those arrests,” Outlaw said.

”While we can expect more arrests and case clearances in the future, we recognize that these statistics are not anywhere close to where we need them to be, and work is underway to minimize these occurrences.”

To other young people helping to push Philadelphia’s carjackings to record highs, Neal offered advice.

“Get a proper education, and work hard like everybody else does,” he said. “Opportunities are out there, but you can’t let your pride get in the way of taking advantage of opportunities.”