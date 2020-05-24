Brewer wanted to continue a tradition Lorelei had started a year earlier of reading to the graves. The book that was chosen was We are Grateful: Otsaliheliga by Cherokee author Traci Sorrell. The book teaches resilience and gratitude for the experiences of ancestors. “Last year, Lorelei sat in her wheelchair and read three stories and even took the time to hold the book out and show the pictures around,” recalled Brewer. “I wanted to make sure we did this. I know it was really important to her and it touched me seeing it.”