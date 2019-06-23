View this post on Instagram

This soon-to-be law school graduate just had an emotional reunion with the judge who gave her a second chance. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At age 17, Carmen Allen Day found herself in a New Jersey Superior Courtroom facing an 18-month probation. After sharing her plans to attend college and become a lawyer herself one day, Judge Charles Dortch ultimately reduced her original 18-month probation sentence to only six months. Now, 12 years later, Day is a wife, a mother of two daughters and is just one semester away from her law school graduation. The completion of her six-month probation sentence also marked her high school graduation in 2007. While she immediately enrolled in community college, she ended up dropping out twice before completing her Associate's degree in 2013. She then transferred into Rutgers University where she completed her Bachelor's degree in political science and criminal justice in 2015. Still aspiring to attend law school, she took the LSAT (Law School Admissions Test) but unfortunately did not perform well. She was then offered a conditional acceptance into Rutgers Law if she completed a program at Widener University Delaware's Law School, which also required her to drive two hours each day. Day did just that and now attends Rutgers Law School in Camden. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Judge Dortch currently serves as a presiding judge in the family division of the New Jersey Superior Court and routinely invites law students to visit his courtroom. It was on one of these class visits that he was surprised to see the teenager who had left a significant impression on him 12 years prior. "She really stuck out in my mind," Dortch said in an interview with NJ.com. "I saw a lot of perseverance in her face." After he met with the group, Day asked to speak with him in private and took the opportunity that she'd waited 12 years to seize to share with him how he had changed her life. "Today.... some 12 years later, I returned to his courtroom, but this time, as a wife, mother, and second-year law student completing my degree early and graduating from the same law school as him..."