The discontinuation of foster services is “a very hard cutoff. It’s as if your parents said to you suddenly, ‘Goodbye, go away, you can’t come back. You can call me, but I might not pick up, and while I wish you well, my obligation to you has ended,' " explains Pokempner. “And that’s not how real family works. A lot of people at 21 need a little extra help in the transition to adulthood, whether it’s financial or moral support, or just a place to come home to during college breaks.”