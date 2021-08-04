It’s the Philadelphians who will reopen the main stage at Carnegie Hall this fall when the musical landmark comes back to life.

Carnegie’s Oct. 6 gala features the Philadelphia Orchestra and is the first time the famed venue’s large auditorium will welcome audiences since it shut down for the pandemic on March 13, 2020.

Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, a tribute to front-line workers in the pandemic, opens the concert, followed by pianist Yuja Wang in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor. Also on the program: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, preceded by the Beethoven-inspired Jeder Baum spricht by Iman Habibi. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.

The orchestra has opened the Carnegie Hall season before, most recently in 2017.

Gala package tickets run between $1,000 and $10,000, with a limited number of concert-only tickets at $68 to $225. Patrons are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and additional health protocols will be announced later in the summer, according to a Carnegie Hall announcement. The Oct. 6 event comes one night after the orchestra’s own season opener in Verizon Hall featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The 18-month closure is the longest in Carnegie Hall’s history.