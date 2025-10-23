Carousel House will be Philly’s ‘flagship’ rec center. But people with disabilities will have to wait until 2028 to reunite.

In March 2023, Kathryn Ott Lovell, then Philadelphia’s Parks & Recreation commissioner, announced that the plan to build a new Carousel House in West Philly was finally coming together.

The city’s only rec center dedicated to people with disabilities had closed its doors temporarily in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, then permanently in 2021. City officials said years of deferred maintenance had made it unsafe.

“I’m excited to stop talking and start doing,” Ott Lovell said during the 2023 presentation at the Please Touch Museum.

The city’s disability community was also excited to reunite at Carousel House. To many, the rec center on Belmont Avenue had become like a second home, with dances, movies, swimming, arts and crafts, and summer camp.

The city’s youth wheelchair basketball team was also looking forward to returning to its home base. Since the rec center closed they’ve been practicing in New Jersey.

Two and a half years later, however, Ott Lovell has moved on to a new job, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has replaced Jim Kenney, and the Carousel House plan is still in the design phase.

The new ribbon cutting date: summer 2028.

“I know this is a point of pain for many people, the timeline associated with this project,” Aparna Palantino, a deputy managing director for the city, acknowledged at a meeting Tuesday night announcing the “relaunch” of the project.

The previous plan called for Carousel House to reopen this year.

Palantino, who heads the city’s capital program office, said the expected cost of the project had risen from $35 million to $40 million. The work will still be funded primarily with beverage-tax proceeds, but the city had to line up grants to cover the difference, as well as conduct additional environmental and structural analyses.

“The result of all that is this amazing space that will provide so many more opportunities than the former one did,” Palantino told an audience of several dozen.

The state-of-the-art rec center will preserve some parts of the iconic Carousel House building and include two basketball courts, a heated lap pool and an activity pool with a zero-entry sloping entrance, a computer lab, gym, sensory room, and other amenities.

That all sounds great to people like Mike Martin, who has used a wheelchair for the past 30 years and has been going to Carousel House since the late 1990s. Such a place is needed in Philadelphia, where an estimated 17% of residents have a disability.

But the lengthy delays in the project have Martin, 74, questioning whether he’ll ever see the vision become a reality.

Martin and others would have preferred for the city to fix the existing building four years ago when rec centers were reopening after the COVID shutdown. A 2021 “Save the Carousel House” protest failed to sway city leaders.

“The design is way more than I think we expected, not that we’re complaining at all,” said Martin, who serves on the Carousel House advisory committee. “We’ll see what kind of political will there is to push this through. I just don’t want to get my hopes up is what it comes down to.”

Once a model

Carousel House was considered a milestone when it opened in 1987: a city-funded rec center, specifically for people with physical and cognitive limitations, three years before the Americans with Disabilities Act would be signed into law.

But in recent years, disability-rights advocates, both locally and nationally, have come to view that approach as outdated and even discriminatory. How is telling people with disabilities to go to one center, they ask, any different from designating centers for Black people, LGBT people, or other identity groups?

“People with disabilities shouldn’t have to go to one place. That’s segregation, no matter how you look at it,” Fran Fulton, the late Philadelphia disability-rights activist, told The Inquirer in 2022. “There is no doubt having people who know how to work with children and adults with different types of disabilities is an advantage. But it doesn’t have to be just Carousel House.”

The city was already moving in that direction before the pandemic with its long-term Rec for All inclusion plan. The goal is to eventually make the city’s 150 rec centers accessible to all residents. The new Carousel House will be open to all people in the surrounding neighborhoods, not just those with disabilities.

That is welcome news for Lucinda Hudson, president of the Parkside Association of Philadelphia, who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s well needed, and I think the community is pleased with how it’s coming together,” Hudson said. “We need a facility to be inclusive for all, and to support the handicapped community.”

Worth the wait?

Palantino said that while the Carousel House project has faced significant delays, city officials have continued to work behind the scenes. It is the largest project in the city’s beverage-tax funded Rebuild program, which has so far committed or spent $470 million.

She believes the new building will be worth the wait.

“It will be a universal space, so an entire family can come here and enjoy the amenities. The former Carousel House was a little more restrictive in the population it served,” Palantino said in an interview. “This will be the flagship rec center in the city when it’s completed.”

Families that frequented the Carousel House, however, are running out of patience.

The Gustine Recreation Center in East Falls has continued some of the programs for people with disabilities, including music therapy, basketball and social groups. But that center doesn’t have the space and amenities that Carousel House provided.

“It’s just not the same,” said Tamar Riley, whose 43-year-old son had been going to Carousel House since he was 12.

“Hopefully we can get this off the ground,” Riley, president of the advisory council for Carousel House, said of the plans presented this week. “It’s been a really long time. I know it’s going to be a beautiful place once the city gets it up and running.”

The closure of Carousel House also forced Katie’s Komets, Philadelphia’s team in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, to move its weekly practices to RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford, in Gloucester County.

As a result, there is only one Philly player on the team, according to Joe Kirlin, who with his wife, Roseann, created a fund to support the team. The team is named after their late daughter.

“The problem is city kids just can’t get over there,” Joe Kirlin said.

He said wheelchair athletes in the city are missing out on potential college opportunities. This year, all three high school graduates on Katie’s Komets received scholarships to play college wheelchair basketball.

“That wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t start as kids playing wheelchair basketball,” Roseann Kirlin said.

Lorraine Gomez, a community activist and president of the Viola Street Residents Association in East Parkside, said after Tuesday’s meeting that she appreciated the city’s efforts to keep the surrounding neighborhoods informed about the project.

Gomez is looking forward to being able to use the indoor pool and walking track in the winter, and said people with disabilities also deserve “to have their space back.”

“This is what the community needs,” Gomez said. “It’ll be a place where we can stay in touch with each other.”

For Hudson, of the Parkside association, the most important thing now is to break ground.

“So many things get put on the books, but don’t happen,” Hudson said. “This has got to be built.”