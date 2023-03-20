Son of interim Flyers GM charged in wheelchair incident that was captured on video

Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Brière — son of Danny Brière, interim general manager of the Flyers and a 17-year veteran of the NHL— has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct over a bar incident where he was recorded pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs, according to court records.

The incident took place earlier in March at Sullivan’s pub in Erie. A woman who is a double amputee left her wheelchair at the top of the bar’s stairs as she was carried down to the bathroom.

Bar video, which was later posted on Twitter, shows Brière on top of the stairs with another person, getting in the chair and scooting it, only to later tip it down the stairs.

The video went viral on Twitter after a bar employee identified Brière by name. The incident drew outrage, many noting how expensive wheelchairs are to replace even with insurance.

A GoFundMe organized by Sullivan’s employees raised close to $9,000 to replace the chair and its owner, Sydney Benes, has said she’ll donate the remainder to the disabled community.

Brière would go on to apologize for his behavior after the video was made public.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” he said in a statement.

Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students with a Division I men’s ice hockey team, said its Office of Student Conduct and the Department of Police and Safety were investigating the incident but it could take weeks.

Meanwhile the athletics department suspended three of the student athletes from participating on their respective teams until the school’s investigation was complete.

According to the Erie-Times News, one of the other athletes is Patrick Carrozzi, a lacrosse player for the school. Carrozzi faces the same charges as Briere.

They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 22, according to court records.

A Mercyhurst spokesperson would not comment beyond saying the school continues to follow its “student conduct procedures.” The Brière family could be immediately reached for comment.