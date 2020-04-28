Michael Webster, MCM’s director of tenant and public relations, said the company has responded to complaints about rodent and safety issues. Since December, he said, it has spent more than $200,000 to upgrade and renovate properties, mostly the 60-unit Carver Hall Gardens, its largest property in the city. Renovations were made to the laundry room, the lobby, and apartment unit doors, and additional security cameras have been installed, he said.