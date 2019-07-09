In March, the Pennsylvania ACLU filed a lawsuit demanding the state Supreme Court exert its authority to correct what the organization said was an unconstitutional system of imposing bail in Philadelphia — citing hearings that lasted less than three minutes, in which defendants are effectively silenced and bail is routinely imposed without consideration of ability to pay.
On Monday, the court denied the ACLU’s petition to certify a class action lawsuit against the magistrates who set bail, but said it would exercise its “king’s bench” jurisdiction to conduct an inquiry into the cash bail system in Philadelphia.
“The inquiry shall be limited to Petitioners’ allegations regarding systemic failures of the First Judicial District to properly conduct cash-bail matters pursuant to current law, as well as any suggestions for action by this Court in response to those alleged systemic failures," the court’s opinion noted.
"Any attempt to advocate for the abolition of cash bail will not be entertained,” it added.
A spokesperson for the First Judicial District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ACLU had filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, and 10 anonymous individuals being held on bail they could not afford, after observing more than 2,000 preliminary arraignment hearings in the city. The organization called the decision a major step toward a more just system of pretrial release in the city.
“We are grateful that the court understands that this situation needs more investigation,” said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, in a statement. “People who have not been convicted of a crime are sitting in Philadelphia jails only because they are too poor to pay the bail they’ve been assigned. The Philadelphia courts have effectively criminalized poverty.”