Well, well, well, look what the cat dragged into the White House: a purr-fect taste of Pennsylvania.

On Friday, President Joe Biden’s administration announced the family had adopted a 2-year-old, grey and white short-haired tabby cat named Willow — a nod to Willow Grove, the Philadelphia suburb in Montgomery County and Jill Biden’s hometown.

Willow, however, was born in the western part of the state and is likely a Steelers fan.

The majestic green-eyed feline first jumped into the spotlight and Jill Biden’s heart in 2020. Willow jumped onto the stage as Jill Biden stumped for her husband at a Pennsylvania farm, according to her spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” LaRosa said in a statement.

Jill Biden had announced plans to get a cat as early as November 2020, but changes to the Biden pet family in the past year complicated the transition.

Champ Biden, the Bidens’ 13-year-old German shepherd, died over the summer. Major, a 3-year old German shepherd and the first shelter dog at the White House, was rehomed last year after some biting incidents and in December, 3-month-old Commander, another German shepherd, joined the family.

No word on how Commander and Willow are getting along but the White House is helping the Pennsylvania farm cat settle with the help of " toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” according to LaRosa.

Willow is the first feline to grace the White House since the George W. Bush administration, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.