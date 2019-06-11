BALTIMORE — Amid continued backlash over their response to the clergy sex abuse crisis, the nation’s Roman Catholic bishops convened their annual spring conference Tuesday, vowing once again to emerge with a series of first-ever measures intended to hold each other accountable for misconduct.
Up for debate during the four-day confab here this week are new protocols for investigating prelates accused of failing to adequately respond to abuse complaints, or in some cases of committing sexual transgressions themselves.
But this isn’t the first time members of the Church’s hierarchy in the United States have pledged to develop a framework to better police themselves. Despite similar promises before, past attempts have ended in deadlock, conflict with the Vatican, or measures that victims’ groups panned as too weak to lead to any meaningful change.
Still, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed confidence that this week would be different as the prelates’ efforts would be backed by a road map laid out by Pope Francis last month in a series of sweeping changes to Church law.
“This week we continue a journey that will not end until there is not one instance of abuse in our Church,” he said in an opening address.
The bishops’ last attempt to reshape their own accountability rules ended in November with the Vatican barring them from taking a vote out of concern that the provisions under consideration — most notably, a process for civilian-led investigations of bishop misconduct — conflicted with Church law.
Yet discussion of those proposals made clear that their passage was anything but assured even if a vote had been taken.
Calls for new accountability measures have only become louder in the seven months since.
Prosecutors in more than 20 states and the U.S. Department of Justice have launched probes similar to the Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that kicked off this latest wave of the scandal last year. And lawmakers in New York and New Jersey have passed new laws extending the period of time in which victims can file suit against their abusers, potentially exposing dioceses there to millions of dollars in legal liability.
Meanwhile, several of the U.S. prelates leading the response to the crisis have themselves become ensnared in controversy.
Archbishop William E. Lori, of Baltimore, received plaudits last year for his handling of a Vatican-backed investigation into sexual harassment claims involving Philadelphia native and former West Virginia Bishop Michael J. Bransfield — only to come under fire himself for scrubbing his name from a report detailing payments Bransfield made to several leading prelates.
New emails also have surfaced suggesting that top Church leaders — including two popes — allowed the now-defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to flout restrictions put in place after he was accused of multiple instances of abuse.
Even DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston and the president of the bishops’ conference, has had to defend himself against allegations he mishandled a case of sexual coercion involving one of his top deputies. A Houston woman claims DiNardo failed to remove the cleric after she reported he had manipulated her into a sexual relationship while counseling her and her husband about their marital difficulties.
Addressing the bishops Tuesday, Francesco Cesareo, a top lay adviser to the hierarchy, warned the prelates that they stood at a crossroads.
“We find ourselves at a turning point — a critical moment in our history — which will determine the future vibrancy of the Church and whether or not trust in your leadership can be restored,” said Cesareo, chairman of the Church’s National Review Board, a lay-led oversight panel established during the bishops’ first attempt to solve the sex abuse crisis in 2002.
Much of the debate this week is expected to take its lead from a sweeping set of reforms that Francis unveiled last month — including a first-of-its-kind worldwide mandate that all clerics must report suspected abuse cases to Church authorities, including those involving bishops and cardinals.
The most striking difference between Francis’ plan and the one the Vatican blocked U.S. bishops from implementing last year, is the process it laid out for investigations into misconduct by bishops.
The U.S. proposal in November called for a civilian-led investigatory panel to handle such probes. In the pope’s version, that power would reside with the “metropolitan archbishops” — a title granted to big-city prelates tasked not only with leading their archdiocese but also with supervising neighboring bishops.
For example, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who is not attending this week’s conference, is one of 34 metropolitan archbishops in the U.S. and would oversee investigations into claims against the heads of Pennsylvania’s seven other dioceses. If the archbishop himself were accused of misconduct, the Vatican would appoint another member of the hierarchy to handle the probe.
While the new Vatican laws encourage lay involvement, they do not require it. Critics have accused the new system of being yet another example of Church leadership saying the problem is being taken seriously, while devising responses that serve ultimately to protect themselves.
“Lay involvement is key to restoring the credibility of the Church,” Cesareo said. “Not involving laity … would signal a continuation of a culture of self-preservation that would suggest complicity.”
Three other specific measures are up for consideration this week, including guidelines for restricting the ministry of retired bishops whose records have come into question, a new code of conduct that would apply to themselves reforms implemented for priests in 2002, and establishment of an “independent, third-party hotline” for fielding abuse complaints.
A vote on the reforms is scheduled for Thursday.