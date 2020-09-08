The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has offered teachers at Catholic high schools a raise, but wants them to agree to a contract that would leave them vulnerable to layoffs if enrollment drops because of COVID-19.
The Archdiocese is seeking a one-time right to lay off staff represented by the Association of Catholic Teachers if the coronavirus pandemic leads to steep enrollment drops.
The reopening provision "would only be adopted if the enrollment dropped by more than 3%, a high threshold,” Archdiocese spokesperson Ken Gavin said in a statement. “Teachers constricted under this emergency situation would have the ability to move to open positions in their field of competency. The system would not need to exercise this clause if all parties work together to maintain a strong enrollment base.”
Under the current contract, the union’s roughly 500 teachers are paid between $40,200 and $82,905, depending on experience and education. The length of the proposed contract and the size of the raises were not disclosed.
Officials from the teachers' union were not immediately available for comment. A general membership meeting was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The Catholic school teachers' contract is not the only recent one affected by the pandemic.
Cheltenham public schools struck a new contract with the teachers union in May that grants raises but allows the district to reopen the agreement if local tax revenue drops by 3% or state aid is cut by $300,000 or more. Districts nationwide have laid off thousands or furloughed of teachers and other staff under existing contracts as the economic effects of the pandemic cause revenues to plummet. Some jurisdictions have asked teachers to agree to reopen contracts.
The pandemic has created challenges for Archdiocesan schools, Gavin said, “due to difficulties some families have in playing tuition as a result of increased unemployment . The system has also seen a reduction in donations and increased costs in preparing schools for the fall because of the pandemic.”
The Archdiocese is also seeking flexibility to “initiate programs which allow those school communities to be more competitive in their market area; for example, the ability to adjust to a non-traditional schedule or to create programs which allow for specialization of a department or program.” Existing provisions, officials said, “are not nimble and often involve a lengthy process to move from concept to implementation.”
“The system firmly believes that a strike would not be in anyone’s best interest, particularly our school families, especially as we all navigate the challenge of this pandemic,” the Archdiocese said in its statement. “During a strike scenario, teachers are docked at their per diem rate for every day of a strike. Not every strike day would be made up, so whatever gains there would be in salary would be lost due to the docked days in the event of a strike.”
Parish and regional Catholic schools are not unionized or affected by the contract negotiations.