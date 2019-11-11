Neither Michael Chambers, the president of Paul VI High School in Haddon Township, N.J., nor the local police would confirm the social media assertions that the two players had, over Snapchat, discussed raping a student. In an interview, Chambers confirmed only that the students, both members of the team, were disciplined for violating school policy, specifically, the use of “intimidating" language in the Snapchat exchange on Sept. 26.