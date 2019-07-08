Philadelphia police say a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Center City early Sunday morning.
The attack happened just before 6 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Latimer Street, police said.
The woman told officers the attacker fled the area in a red vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate. Paramedics took the victim to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she remained in stable condition, police said.
Investigators spent Sunday identifying surveillance cameras that may have captured some or all of the incident on video. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.